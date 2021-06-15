Hucknall knife man downed eight pints before trying to force way into pub

Police were called to reports of a drunk man causing trouble at the Stage pub, on Wollaton Street, at 7.30pm, on May 21, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

When they arrived they saw Garry Wilson trying to force his way into the pub, she said.

"He continued to shout, his speech was slurred and he smelled strongly of alcohol. He shouted: "I know who you are. I will have your badges. I will have your jobs.""

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

When he was put in the police van, officers found two Stanley knives on him and a third in his rucksack.

He told officers he had been working as a labourer and drank eight pints of Guinness in the hours before the offence.

The court heard he has previous convictions for assaulting an emergency worker in 2020, and drugs and criminal damage in 2017.

Jameel Malik, mitigating, said: "At no point did he produce or threaten anyone with these knives. He could have raised a defence to say he had these knives for work.

"He should have placed these items in his locker. He forgot they were in his pocket. He will pay a heavy price for forgetting."

Wilson, 37, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court and admitted three counts of possessing a blade and being drunk and disorderly.

He received an 18-month community order with a thinking skills programme and ten rehabilitation days.

He was fined £180 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.