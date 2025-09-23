Hucknall man accused of raping young woman claimed it was ‘pure accidental’

A Hucknall man accused of raping a young woman claimed what happened was "purely accidental" and he tried to "brighten things up" afterwards by making a joke, a jury has heard.

Jamie Paylor denies raping the woman and told Nottingham Crown Court they had consensual sex when he was invited for drinks at her friend's home, said prosecutor Mark Achurch.

The court heard that during intercourse, Paylor’s penis ‘accidentally slipped into her anus’.

Paylor and the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also exchanged text messages afterwards, in which he said: “I am sorry about what happened. It was pure accidental.”

She later told police officers Paylor was being too rough and she asked him to stop multiple times.

Afterwards, the girl said, "I should knock you out," Paylor told police when he was interviewed. "I said, “You should have hit me.””

Later the same evening the girl went home and told her mother she had been been raped, before bursting into tears.

"She looked shattered, drained and in a really bad way," another witness said of meeting the girl the next day.

"She looked sickly in her face, she kept wiping her hands on her trousers."

Paylor’s alleged victim was examined forensically, but there was no evidence to indicated the sexual activity was non-consensual.

The court heard she bled onto the bedsheets and put them into a bin bag, along with the clothing she was wearing, before handing them over to the police.

After learning of the allegations, Paylor attended the police station with his mother, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Paylor, aged 23, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, denies rape. The trial continues.