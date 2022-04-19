Hucknall: man arrested after house raided with owners inside and car stolen

Officers received a report that the vehicle had been stolen from outside the property on Thorn Grove, before 9pm, on Easter Sunday (April 17).

The car is believed to have been stolen from the drive before it was found a short time later in Cherry Avenue, Hucknall, by a member of the public.

Officers armed with intelligence swiftly tracked down a 31-year-old man and arrested him on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling, theft, theft from a shop and possession of class A drugs. He remains in police custody.

Police arrested the man after a quick investigation

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick work by officers acting on intelligence we were able to arrest a suspect in connection with the theft of a car and other matters.

“It is so important that people report incidents like this to the police service quickly and as seen in this instance our officers have been able to swiftly arrest a man.

“We understand the impact any sort of theft has on a person, family, or business and the effect it can have not only financially but also emotionally too.

“We will always do everything we can to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing into exactly what happened, so we’d ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us should they have any information that could help with our investigation.”