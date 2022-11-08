Several cars were damaged on Derbyshire Lane, William Street and Central Avenue areas of the town overnight between November 5 and 6.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “Officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Sunday, November 6, following reports 20 cars had their wing mirrors knocked off in the Derbyshire Lane area of Hucknall.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and our inquiries remain ongoing into this series of incidents.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident

“Patrols are being carried out in the area and officers will continue to engage with residents and provide reassurance.

“I can assure them we are listening, we will respond to their concerns and are doing everything we can to stop these types of incidents from happening and to resolve any reports of anti-social behaviour.

“If anyone can help with our enquiries, please call 101.”

Residents were left raging after several woke to find their wing mirrors strewn in the street, while others had been throw over walls.

One resident told your Dispatch: “This area has a good reputation, but lack of police and penalties are destroying Hucknall.

“This isn’t just our problem – Hucknall is awash with crime and something needs to be done.

“It’s no good the council stating its expensive new CCTV cameras will cure all as they won’t.

“You need a face to get a prosecution and the perpetrators wear masks and hoods.

“We overheard one resident saying ‘enough is enough, where are the police?’ Anger is clearly on the streets of Hucknall.”

John Wilkinson, Labour candidate for the Hucknall Central by-election, accused the Ashfield Independents-run Ashfield Council of “simply not being strong enough on anti-social behaviour in our town”.

Coun Lee Waters, Ashfield Independents member for Hucknall North, said: “As a council, we have had to pick up the pieces from Labour’s criminal neglect of Hucknall.

"Our council’s community protection team do an excellent job.

“That said, the council is not the police – we shouldn’t be doing their job for them.”

Mark Spencer, Hucknall MP, said: "The vandalism caused is utterly disgraceful.

"I have spoken with Insp Hewitt and the investigation continues.

