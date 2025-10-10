Hucknall man attacked and assaulted in caravan in back garden of house

Police are appealing for help to find two men who attacked another man in a Hucknall back garden.

The incident happened at 7.53pm on Friday, October 3 in Porchester Close.

Two males with faces covered entered a garden and attacked another male who was in a caravan in the garden.

One of the attackers was wearing a blue jacket.

After the attack, they left in the direction of Wigwam Lane.

Police are also appealing for information and witnesses to other reported incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall recently.

Around 1.40am on Friday, October 3, a house on Bakewell Lane was entered, by breaking and forcing open a window using a spade taken from the garden shed, and a handbag containing a purse with bank cards and ID inside taken – a male could be seen on the Ring doorbell.

Between 9.30pm on Friday, October 3 and 6.15am on Saturday, October 4, a silver Land Rover Discovery Sport was stolen from Carlingford Road, Hucknall, but was later and recovered.

At some time after 3pm on Sunday, October 5, a silver Honda Civic car was stolen from Market Place Car Park – the keys to the car were in a handbag which had been stolen earlier from the owner’s workplace nearby.

Between 11.30pm on Thursday, October 2 and 8am on Friday, October 3 an unlocked green Ford Puma parked on Garden Road was entered and a school bag, a pair of black Nike Air Max trainers, a dark blue and pale blue tracksuit with a silver bangle in a pocket, a tartan box containing old British money and some letters were stolen.

Between 11pm on Monday, October 6 and 1pm on Wednesday, October 8, the number plates were stolen from a blue Peugeot 308 Access HDi parked on Peveril Street.

At 11.07am on Wednesday, October 8, there was a report that a set of golf clubs had been stolen from a grey Audi Q7 car which had been involved in an accident on Derbyshire Lane.

At 2.04am on Wednesday, October 8, CCTV on Lovelace Walk showed a white male, wearing a light coloured hoodie with the hood up, jeans and white trainers, trying door handles on cars – a paying-in book and sweets were stolen from one vehicle.

At 1.44pm on Saturday, October 4, a customer at the Half Moon pub in South Street reported his black North Face jacket, with house keys and a phone charger in the pockets, had been stolen.

At 3.52am on Sunday, October 5, three tyres were slashed on VW Passat car parked on Hazelwood Drive – kitchen-type knife was found nearby.

At 1.18pm on Friday, October 3, two young males threw a show at the window of a house on St Johns Crescent – both were white, one aged 13-14 years-old, brunette hair long on top, wearing a black Nike hoodie, black joggers, white t-shirt and black trainers and the second wearing a black jacket with hood up, light grey joggers and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively, call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.