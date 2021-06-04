Hucknall man bombarded his ex-partner with abusive messages

Michael Dallison's four-year relationship was "fantastic at first and the happiest his partner had ever been," but things soured after the first six months, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

She noticed he would drink in large quantities and he became verbally abusive, Ms Fawcett told Nottingham Magistrates Court, adding: "She changed her life in an effort to prevent him from kicking off,"

Dallison took out a loan with his partner as a guarantor and the court heard he threatened not to pay it as a means of getting to speak to her.

Between December 31, 2020, and January 4, 2021, she received 35 voicemails. He called her a "horrible evil b****" and "a sad b******", warning he wasn't happy about her new partner and that she was in "massive trouble."

After police told him to stop, Dallison left five further messages on January 7.

His ex-partner said: "I am thinking what will he do next? He needs to know the relationship is over and I want him to stop harassing me and move on with his life."

When Dallison was interviewed he accepted having an alcohol problem, Ms Fawcett said.

He has previous convictions for drink driving, in 2014, and for malicious communications, relating to a different partner, in 2019.

Kendall Newbold, mitigating, said Dallison denied abusing his partner emotionally.

He was made redundant during the pandemic and now knows he will take responsibility for the loan, she said.

"He made full admissions and he was in drink at the time,” she said. “He was getting more and more intoxicated.

"He accepts that he should have stopped. Since he was arrested there has been no contact. He is remorseful. I accept there has been some distress caused.”

Dallison, 41, of Walk Mill Drive, Hucknall, admitted harassment without violence, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on May 12.

On Wednesday, magistrates told him his victim would have been left feeling worried by his actions. He was fined £80 with £100 compensation.