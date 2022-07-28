Hucknall man caught with baseball bat and hunting knife gets suspended jail term

A Hucknall man has been given a suspended prison sentence after being caught in possession of a hunting knife and a baseball bat on a public street.

By John Smith
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:58 am
Grant Gallagher, 39, of Watnall Road, pleaded not guilty to being in possession of both weapons when stopped by police on Huthwaite Road in Sutton on June 24 last year.

However, magistrates found him guilty of both charges when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on July 4 this year.

Gallagher was found guilty of carrying offensive weapons when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Gallagher was also charged with driving without insurance at the same time as he was stopped for the weapons offences and also with failing to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on July 22 last year, having been released on bail.

To both these charges, he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months, had six points put on his driving licence and was fined £50, plus £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.