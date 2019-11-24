Hucknall man charge with six offences after woman assaulted

A 20-year old man has been charged with six offences after he was arrested by police who were dealing with an unrelated disorder at the TSB Bank in Mansfield Road, Sherwood last week.

Troy Bukenya, 20, of Byron Street, Hucknall, was charged with theft and attempted robbery in relation to an incident involving another 20-year old man in Mansfield Road, Arnold on Saturday 3 August 2019.

He was charged with assault and theft from a 32-year old woman in Donbas Close, Bulwell on Sunday 27 October.

Finally, he was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and assaulting a police officer with intent to resist his arrest at the bank on Friday 22 November.

Bukenya, who has been remanded into custody, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 November.