Hucknall man charged in firearms case

Police have charged a man in connection with the recovery of a firearm and ammunition in Bulwell.

Dannie Robinson, 37, of Lilac Road, Hucknall, has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Picture of a confiscated handgun

Robinson has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 2 March 2020).

The charges relate to a report of a firearm and ammunition being discovered by a member of the public in Bulwell on 25 January 2020.