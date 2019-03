A Hucknall man has been charged with carrying out a cashpoint robbery.

Paul Rodgers, 35, of Cherry Avenue in Hucknall was arrested yesterday in connection with a cashpoint robbery in Hucknall town centre on the March 1.

He is also charged with a theft from Aldi in Bulwell on March 15 where he stole a quantity of alcohol.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.