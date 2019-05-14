Hucknall man charged with robbery of Post Office in Lincolnshire

A Hucknall man has been charged following an armed robbery at a Post Office in Newton-on-Trent on Friday.

Police were called to the Post Office on High Street in Newton-on-Trent, Lincolnshire, just after 9am on Friday, May 10.

Two men allegedly threatened staff with a knife before escaping with cash and cigarettes.

Two people suffered injuries.

Lincolnshire Police said Ashton Dellamonica, 27, from Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with robbery, taking a vehicle without consent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Friday and has been remanded to appear again on the June 10 at Lincoln Crown Court.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We would like to renew our appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured any relevant footage on their dash cam. If you haven't spoken to us already please get in touch on 101.

"There have been no further arrests or charges at this stage."