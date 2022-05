Joshua Deverill, 27, of Plane Tree Court was accused of assaulting a woman and damaging her mobile phone on March 6.

He was also accused of stalking and harassing the woman, including turning up at an address where she was staying and continually contacting her.

To all three charges, Deverill pleaded not guilty.

Deverill pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google