Hucknall man denies charges of making abusive and racially-aggravated threats to staff at Queens Medical Centre

A Hucknall man has pleaded not guilty to charges of using threatening language and behaviour towards staff at Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre (QMC).

By John Smith
Monday, 9th May 2022, 3:30 pm

Aaron Gormley, 37, of Portland Road, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on the charge that on March 9, he intended to cause the hospital security staff harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards staff and that his actions were racially aggravated.

He was remanded on bail to appear before Nottingham magistrates again on July 5.

He was also ordered not to contact, directly or indirectly, Naiomi Richmond, Tyron James, Benjamin Jackson, Angelika Kuzbicka or Baboucarr Bojang, and ordered not to enter the QMC, except in case of an emergency.

Gormley was remanded on bail after appearing at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Read More

Read More
Hucknall car windows smashed and youths seen on town centre buildings again