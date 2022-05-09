Aaron Gormley, 37, of Portland Road, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on the charge that on March 9, he intended to cause the hospital security staff harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards staff and that his actions were racially aggravated.

He was remanded on bail to appear before Nottingham magistrates again on July 5.

He was also ordered not to contact, directly or indirectly, Naiomi Richmond, Tyron James, Benjamin Jackson, Angelika Kuzbicka or Baboucarr Bojang, and ordered not to enter the QMC, except in case of an emergency.