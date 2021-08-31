Hucknall man due in court after gun incident

Scott Langley, 43, of Piper Close, was arrested following an incident involving a gun in the Annesley area of Nottinghamshire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a group allegedly fighting in Fox Street at 12.45am, where shots were heard.

A firearm and bullets were recovered by officers at the scene.

A Hucknall man was arrested in connection with the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Langley has also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with the incident

A second man, Louis Clark, 32, of Comet Drive, Eastwood, has also been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition in connection with the investigation.

A man believed to have been injured in the incident remains in hospital.

His injuries are serious but not believed to be life altering.