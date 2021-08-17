Hucknall man fined by court for breaking noise order

Andrew Spencer, of Sheridan Way, was convicted at Nottingham

Magistrates Court for breaching an abatement notice on June 28.

The council’s community safety team received numerous complaints from Spencer’s neighbours alleging noise nuisance from a loud television and other audio equipment being used from his home.

Spencer was fined at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

Council officers offered mediation between the neighbours and provided several warnings to Spencer so this could be dealt with informally, but this advice was ignored.

Following a review of noise recordings from the neighbouring properties, it was established that the noise constituted a statutory nuisance, and an abatement notice was served requesting Spencer to stop.

However, the council continued to receive reports of noise nuisance and successfully applied to the courts for a warrant to seize the equipment.

At the hearing, Spencer was found guilty of two offences under the legislation which led a successful conviction and a forfeiture order.

This allowed the council to permanently retain the equipment that was used in Spencer’s home.

Spencer received an £80 fine for the two offences and had to pay a contribution of £400 towards the council’s costs of £558.99.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, making the total fine £514.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety, said: “This is an

excellent result for the community safety team.

"Spencer continually ignored warnings and mediation and continued to cause a noise nuisance.

"He had no thoughts or consideration for his neighbours.

“This should act a warning to anyone else who is in the minority of residents who cause nuisance and make life miserable for their neighbours.