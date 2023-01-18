Hucknall man fined for being part of shoplifting trio that tried to swipe goods from shopping centre

Alexandru Coranga, 21, of Annesley Road, was caught on CCTV, along with Sebastian Alexe and Sergiu Lazar, entering JD Sports and Boots, on December 14, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said £265 of clothing and perfume, worth £612, were found in the boot of their car.

Coranga and Alexe, 22, of Tetley Road, Birmingham admitted the Boots theft, while Lazar, 21, of Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham, admitted the JD sports theft as well.

All three men tried to steal goods from The Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “They didn't require any counsel or guidance from me and were all ready to plead guilty.”

Alexe had arrived in the UK from Romania four days earlier and is now living with his family's support in Birmingham.

He is hoping to gain work at Amazon.

Mr Perry said: “He is thoroughly ashamed of himself and insists he will never do anything like this again.

He added: “All three are of previous good character.”

Corangu has lived in the UK for two years and struggled after a factory job ended, but is now collecting clothes for a charity, the court heard.

Lazar has been in the UK for three years and has also landed a job with the same charity.

Alexe was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge, while Coranga was fined £240, with a £96 surcharge.