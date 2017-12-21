Hucknall man fined for carrying waste without licence

A Hucknall man has been fined for carrying waste without the required licence.

Darren Pike, of Betts Avenue, was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday December 20. He failed to attend court and the case was proved in his absence. He was fined £880 and ordered to pay £1,989 costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

The charges were brought by the Environment Agency. The court heard how during a multi-agency operation on 11 May 2017, in conjunction with Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham City Council, a Ford Transit Tipper truck driven by Mr Pike was found to be fully laden with waste, including plastic, furniture, toys, a fridge and a soiled mattress.

A number of waste transfer notes and weighbridge tickets were also found in the vehicle, which suggested that Mr Pike had previously taken waste (scrap metal) to two separate sites, one in Nottingham and the other in Mansfield. A public register search confirmed Mr Pike did not hold a Waste Carriers’ licence.

Sinead Chamberlain, Environment Officer at the Environment Agency said: “On carrying out an interview under caution with Mr Pike in May this year, he admitted he was not a registered waste carrier. A letter was given to him containing advice and guidance in relation to registering as a waste carrier, however, a subsequent check in August showed he had failed to register.

“By not having the necessary licence, which costs just £154 and is easy to apply for, Mr Pike has incurred a total penalty of £2957.

“The Environment Agency is working hard to make sure all businesses carrying waste have the correct authorisations to allow them to transport waste – a waste carrier’s registration from the Environment Agency.

“This case demonstrates we will take action against those who do not operate within the confines of relevant regulations and we hope it will serve as an example for other waste carriers to make sure they have the relevant licence in place.”

Mr Pike has 28 days to pay. When sentencing, the Court took into account the aggravating feature of the offence being committed for financial gain, as well the defendant’s previous "unblemished" record for environmental offences.