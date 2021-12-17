Hucknall man fined for damaging property and threatening behaviour but cleared of assault
A Hucknall man has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the door of a flat in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:54 pm
Jonathan Whitefield, 48, of Bencaunt Grove, also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards the flat’s owners, Jade Leeder and Aidan Ford
But he pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Miss Leeder when he appeared before Nottingham magistrates sitting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
The court upheld his plea to the assault charge and found him not guilty.
For the other two charges, he was fined £120 and also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.