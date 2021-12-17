Hucknall man fined for damaging property and threatening behaviour but cleared of assault

Jonathan Whitefield, 48, of Bencaunt Grove, also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards the flat’s owners, Jade Leeder and Aidan Ford

But he pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Miss Leeder when he appeared before Nottingham magistrates sitting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The court upheld his plea to the assault charge and found him not guilty.

The hearing took place at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google