Hucknall man fined for not co-operating with police
A Hucknall man has been fined more than £250 for failing to disclose information to the police.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:50 pm
On or around October 10, 2019, Arun Mahal, 28, was asked to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Mercedes car, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, but failed to do so.
At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Mahal, of Watnall Road, pleaded guilty and was fined £258, plus £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
His licence was also endorsed with six points.