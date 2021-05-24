Hucknall man fined for not co-operating with police

A Hucknall man has been fined more than £250 for failing to disclose information to the police.

By John Smith
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:50 pm

On or around October 10, 2019, Arun Mahal, 28, was asked to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Mercedes car, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, but failed to do so.

At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Mahal, of Watnall Road, pleaded guilty and was fined £258, plus £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

His licence was also endorsed with six points.

The case was heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court