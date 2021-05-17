Hucknall man fined for threatening behaviour

A Hucknall man has been fined more than £200 at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for two charges of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby

By John Smith
Monday, 17th May 2021, 4:19 pm

Brian Martin, 35, of Ogle Street, pleaded guilty to two offences on February 9 and April 24.

He was fined £80 for each offence and also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

The hearing took place at Nottingham Magistrates' Court