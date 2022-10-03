Kieron McGurk, 28, who was listed as living at addresses on both Hankin Street and Windmill Grove, initially pleaded not guilty to being in possession of a butterfly knife when stopped in Hucknall on May 13 this year, but later changed his plea to guilty.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis at the same time.

Nottingham Magistrates Court heard it was the third time McGurk had been found guilty of similar such offences.

McGurk was sentenced after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Advertisement

However, magistrates chose to suspend the prison term as they felt there was a realistic chance of rehabilitation.

In addition to the suspended jail term, McGurk was also to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £154.