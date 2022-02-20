Hucknall man given 10-week suspended sentence for stealing £500 hot tub
A Hucknall man has been given a suspended prison sentence at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for stealing a woman’s hot tub.
At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Justin Lamb, 25, of Broomhill Road, pleaded not guilty to stealing the hot tub, worth £520, belonging to Britt Ackroyd, on July 6, 2021.
But he was found guilty and sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
Lamb also pleaded guilty to stealing two trays of chewing gum, worth £12, from Peppers News Agency on Watnall Road in Hucknall on September 12, 2021, and stealing meat and chocolate worth a total of £35.96 the Morrisons Daily store on Portland Road in Hucknall on October 17, 2021.
At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced to four weeks in prison for each offence with both terms suspended for 12 months.
Both sentences will also run consecutively to his 10-month sentence for stealing a hot tub.