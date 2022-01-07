Hucknall man handed three suspended sentences after being found guilty of assaults
A Hucknall man has been been given suspended sentences totalling eight months after being found guilty of three assaults.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 5:27 pm
William Kumalonje, 33 – also know as William Kumaloje – of Albert Street, pleaded not guilty to three charges of assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 4.
But magistrates subsequently found him guilty of assaulting Janet Khalfan, Tawal Khalfan and Rowena Shaw on the same day, October 10, 2021, in Bilborough.
He was jailed for one month, two months and five months respectively for the offences with all three sentences to run concurrently and all suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.