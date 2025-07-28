Hucknall man has scooter stolen by the person he rang his bell at

A Hucknall man had his electric scooter stolen after being attacked by a pedestrian he rang his bell at.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 8.30pm on Friday, July 18 on Dorey Way.

The victim was riding his scooter on the bridle way towards Bulwell and rang his bell to warn a pedestrian he was coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he passed, he was knocked off his scooter by the male pedestrian he had warned who then got on the scooter and rode off.

Police are appealing for information after a man had his scooter stolen on Dorey Way. Photo: Google

The attacker was described as white, 6ft 2in, of slim build, with brown hair, stubbly beard, tattoo on neck, wearing a black cap, white tank top, shorts, black trainers and had cuts on his legs.

Police are now appealing for information to find this man and for the public’s help with other recently reported incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Around 1.45am on Tuesday, July 22 a property on Watnall Road was entered by a male who took a set of house and car keys, which were used to steal an electric silver/green Nissan Leaf car from the driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burglar is described as white, late 20s, 5ft 11in, slim build, facial hair, wearing a white/cream t-shirt and a cap.

At 2.10am on Tuesday, July 22 there was an attempted break-in at a house on Central Avenue – a male was caught on a door bell camera approaching the front of a house before going round the back and opening a living room window disturbing the occupant inside who scared him off.

The would-be burglar is described as male, possibly black, tall, thin, wearing a cap with a sticker on the front, t-shirt, trousers and carrying a dark-coloured bag.

Between 2.39am and 4.39am on Tuesday, July 22, a property on Watnall Road was entered via a front window – footsteps and a light turning on alerted the owner – a wallet was stolen and the thief left via the back door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 10.30am and 11am on Friday, July 18, a blue badge was stolen from a car – which had been left with a window slightly open – in Piggins Croft Car Park on Yorke Street.

Some time between Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20, the front and rear number plates were stolen from a white Vauxhall Astra van parked in the Enterprise Park on Wigwam Lane.

Also at some point on either Saturday, July 19 or Sunday, July 20 the tiles on the roof of the Cemetery Chapel on Broomhill Road were damaged.

At 8.05pm on Friday, July 18, there was a report of two white males, both aged 12-14 years -old, one wearing a blue football top and a bucket hat, the second dressed all in black, banging on a window of a property in Hankin Street before running off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 4.06pm on Tuesday, July 22, there was a report of four youngsters throwing cans of drinks and shouting at staff in the Home Bargains Store on Ashgate Road.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail Ashfield Police at [email protected] or call 101.