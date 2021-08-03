Hucknall man in court charged with assault on woman

Police were called to Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, just before 10.30am on Sunday, August 1 to reports of the assault, where its also alleged that woman’s phone was smas hed. and was left bruised and swollen after being punched.

Leon Saunders, 27, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 2 charged with assault by beating, actual bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 31.

Saunders was remanded in custody at Nottinghamshire Magistrates' Court

Detective Constable Jay Straw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Reports of this nature are taken very seriously and wherever this is the case, officers will always take proactive measures and act swiftly to ensure everyone's safety.