Richard Clarke, aged 37, of Bestwood Road, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on May 18.

No pleas were recorded to three charges of driving without due care and attention, including one of causing the death of Kathleen Hinsley, who died aged 77.

Mr Clarke was remanded on unconditional bail to appear again at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on June 23.

Kathleen Hinsley, 77, was a mother-of-two who had been married to her husband for 49 years.

Mrs Hinsley was injured in a crash on November 3, last year, on Annesley Road, and died eight days later, on November 11, 2021.