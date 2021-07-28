Hucknall man in court on burglary and car theft charges after high-speed police chase

Ian Barnes, 29, of Ward Avenue, allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase along the M1 and A50 through parts of Leicestershire and Derbyshire before eventually being arrested.

The high-speed pursuit began after officers spotted a car, believed stolen during a burglary in Carlingford Road in Hucknall on July 23, parked in a layby on London Road in Kegworth in Leicestershire.

The passenger got out and was arrested but the driver allegedly sped off towards Kegworth, with officers in pursuit.

Barnes was arrested after a high speed police chase. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The car was alleged to have crossed over onto the wrong side of the road, raced through red lights and was reportedly being driven at excess speed as it went through Kegworth, then towards the M1 and onto the A50 towards Derbyshire.

It eventually came to a stop in some bushes near the A50 and a suspect ran off.

A dog and handler and a police helicopter helped with the search and a man was found in a body of water.

He was helped from the water and arrested.

Barnes appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 26 charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.