Hucknall man jailed for sexually assaulting and threatening a woman

A Hucknall man has been jailed for 21 months after sexually assaulting and threatening a woman.

John Randle, of Polperro Way, Hucknall, was arrested on September 2 2019 after a report of sexual assault was made to Nottinghamshire Police.

John Randle.

The court heard that Randle, 34 had also repeatedly contacted a victim, threatening to ‘blow up' their house and ‘stab (them) in the stomach’.

He had previously pleaded guilty to harassing with fear of violence and sexual assault at Nottingham Crown Court.

Randle was sentenced to 21 months in prison this week and will also have to sign the sex offenders register for the next 10 years.

Detective Constable Barry Haines, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Sexual abuse and violence has no place in our city and county and we will investigate all reports made to us.

“As a force, we are committed to tackling abuse in all its forms.”