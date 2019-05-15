Hucknall man jailed for six shop thefts

A Hucknall man who stole £145 of goods from local shops has been sent back to prison, a court heard.

Anthony Whalley took goods from Sainsbury's on April 17, 20 and 28, and from McColls, on April 19, 22 and 25.

He told police he stole to fund his drug habit, said prosecutor Leanne Townshend, adding that he has a large number of previous convictions for dishonesty.

She said he would be recalled to prison for 28 days.

David Grant, mitigating, said Whalley was released from prison in February, but was unable to get benefits and was left without income.

He said the thefts were "relatively low-level, which is indicative of him just trying to support himself."

"It's the only thing he knows, unfortunately," said Mr Grant.

Whalley, 33, of Chatsworth Drive, admitted the thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was jailed for a total of eight weeks, and ordered to pay compensation of £59 to Sainsbury's, and £97 to McColls, which will be added to the £1,1474 he already owes the court.

