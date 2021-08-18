Hucknall man pleads guilty to drug possession but denies assault charges
A Hucknall man has appeared in court charged with possession of a class B drug.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:53 pm
A Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Samuel Mark Lennox, 31, of Chatsworth Drive, pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of amphetamine in the town when stopped by police on July 31.
He was fined £80, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to custody on July 27 and was fined a further £50.
Lennox also faced separate charges of assaulting two men and damaging one of the men’s car at a hotel in Huthwaite on December 17.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded on bail to appear again at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on November 10.