Hucknall man pleads guilty to drug possession but denies assault charges

A Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Samuel Mark Lennox, 31, of Chatsworth Drive, pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of amphetamine in the town when stopped by police on July 31.

He was fined £80, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to custody on July 27 and was fined a further £50.

Lennox appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Lennox also faced separate charges of assaulting two men and damaging one of the men’s car at a hotel in Huthwaite on December 17.