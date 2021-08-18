Hucknall man pleads guilty to drug possession but denies assault charges

A Hucknall man has appeared in court charged with possession of a class B drug.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:53 pm

A Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Samuel Mark Lennox, 31, of Chatsworth Drive, pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of amphetamine in the town when stopped by police on July 31.

He was fined £80, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to custody on July 27 and was fined a further £50.

Lennox appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Lennox also faced separate charges of assaulting two men and damaging one of the men’s car at a hotel in Huthwaite on December 17.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded on bail to appear again at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on November 10.

Read More

Read More
Bulwell pensioner pleased to help put scammer behind bars