Hucknall man prosecuted and fined £1,000 for failing to remove rubbish from garden

Justin Burton, of Cherry Avenue, was given multiple warnings and was subsequently issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) following multiple complaints about rubbish dumping, pests, and smells coming from his garden.

Ignoring several warnings and the CPN issued by Ashfield District Council, he was served with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) in November 2021.

Failing to pay the fine of £100 and with the rubbish still on his garden, the council’s community safety team took swift action and applied to take the case to court.

Justin Burton was fined £1,000 for allowing this pile of rubbish to build up in his Hucknall garden

On June 6, at Nottingham Magistrates Court, Burton was found guilty of breaching a CPN under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and was convicted.

The court also granted a Remedial Order requiring him to remove all waste from his garden by July 4.

He was fined £1,100 and required to pay an additional victim surcharge of £110.

The council was awarded costs of £1,019.30, totalling £2,229.30

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), cabinet member for community safety: “This is a fantastic result for the community safety team.

"Justin Burton ignored numerous warnings to clear the waste from his garden, and showed total disregard for his neighbours and the environment.

"A problem that was easy to fix has now resulted in a costly fine.

“This case should act as a warning to all those that think it is okay to dump waste in their gardens and get away with it.