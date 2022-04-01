Hucknall: man punched before van stolen in another flurry of vehicle crime in town

At around 1.50pm on Thursday, March 24, on Spring Street, the driver was making a delivery from a silver Renault Trafic van.

He had his vehicle keys in his hand when he was approached by a small male, who then punched him, causing him to drop the keys. The attacker grabbed the keys and drove off in the van, which was abandoned locally.

The Dispatch has reported recently on a spike in thefts of and from vehicles, as well as criminal damage, as part of our regular crime updates.

There have been more attacks on vehicles in Hucknall

Other recent offences that fall into this category include the theft of a Ford Transit tipper van. At some time between 9pm on Thursday March 24 and 8.40am on Friday, March 25, the van was taken from Palmer Avenue and later found abandoned in Derbyshire.

Between 12.30pm and 1.00pm on Wednesday, March 30, on Farleys Lane, a house was broken into via a rear ground-floor window by two masked men. Car keys were taken and a white Audi soft top car was then stolen.

Between the Thursday, March 24, and Saturday, March 26, on Abbots Road, a red Jaguar car was stolen from the roadside. It appears that the car was dragged onto a recovery vehicle.

On Sunday, March 20, in Nottingham Road, a grey Volkswagen Transporter, parked on a driveway, was broken into and some bank cards stolen between 5am and 10.30pm.

Between 10pm on Tuesday March 29 and 6am on Wednesday, March 30, on Clumber Street, a Skoda Karoq was broken into and two jars of coffee and £5 in cash stolen.

Do you have any information relating to the above criminal activity? For example, did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents? Do you know who the person(s) responsible are? Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident? Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of help?