Hucknall man sentenced for part in illegal street-race crash that led to amputation of bystander’s leg

Ashley Walton braked suddenly in his imported Toyota Starlet near a splitter island on the A6097 outside Bingham, where onlookers were gathered at around 10.50pm, on June 3, 2018, to watch competing drivers.

Craig King, who had been racing a Mini Cooper between two roundabouts at high speed, undertook a rival vehicle and hit Walton's car, causing a 'domino effect' with two other parked cars on the splitter island.

The onlooker, who was sitting on the bonnet of a red Ford Fiesta was trapped between two cars and his left leg was crushed, said prosecutor Ahmed Hossain.

The aftermath of the horrific crash

The lower part of his leg had to be amputated.

King, 40, of Norwich Gardens, Bulwell, was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and will be sentenced on July 25.

Walton, now aged 28, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention after a jury found him not guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Walton has no previous convictions or any points on his licence.

Edie Leonard, mitigating, said Walton didn't collide with anyone else and the case, which has been going on for nearly four years, had taken an emotional toll on him.

After he informed his insurance company, his premiums doubled to just under £1,000, she said, and he has already paid more than £7,000 in legal fees.

She said Walton, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, works as a vehicle technician and 'doesn't earn a fortune.'

On Friday, Judge Jacqueline Coe told him: "There must have been an awareness of what was going on."

But she told Walton: "You were not responsible for the collision or for colliding with the other vehicles. Nevertheless, this was a careless piece of driving which has had serious consequences."

She fined him £190, and ordered him to pay £250 towards the £1,000 costs of the trial.