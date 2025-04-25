Hucknall man 'slammed into bus shelter' after refusing to hand over phone to attacker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hucknall man was assaulted by being ‘slammed into a bus shelter’ after his friend refused to hand over his phone in an attempted robbery.

The incident happened at 3.15pm on Monday, April 21 when the man and his friends were approached by a white male with tattoos on his hands, wearing a balaclava, black coat with hood up and black trousers.

He asked the group for cigarettes but was told they were underage.

He then asked to use one man’s phone but was refused and then threatened to take the man’s friends’ phone and smash the first man’s face.

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He slammed the first man into a bus shelter before making off on foot down Farleys Lane.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and ant-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

Between 4pm on Wednesday, April 16 and 9am on Thursday, April 17, a static caravan on an allotment next to the owner’s house on Beauvale Road, was broken into and some cake stolen.

Between 11pm on Saturday, April 19 and 11.30am on Sunday, April 20, a green Benelli motorbike was stolen from Chatsworth Drive – it was later recovered having suffered a considerable amount of damage.

At 6.30pm on Thursday, April 17 there was a report of group of around 10 boys and girls, all aged 15 to 18 years-old, climbing the drainpipe – and damaging it – to get on to the roof of a property on High Street and then on to the B&M store roof – the climbers were wearing black jumpers and hoods, grey trousers and one was in a blue t-shirt.

Overnight between Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, the Ring doorbell was smashed off the wall of a house on Cherry Avenue.

Around 9.15pm on Monday, April 21 outside Chatsworth Court on Chatsworth Drive, an attempt was made to smash the window of an ASDA delivery van and a rock or stone was used to scratch the paintwork on van’s bumper and sides.

At 3.40pm on Sunday, April 20, a caller reported nearly being run over by five off-road bikes and a quad bike being ridden at speed near the solar panel farm on Watnall Road.

At 6.25pm on Tuesday, April 22, Linby Walk, there was a report of a group of around eight teenagers, all aged between 13 and 16 years-old, at the top of a private lane to a propert,y making a lot of noise and scattering rubbish.

At 7.26pm on Tuesday, April 22, woman was walking her dog on the Ranges off Broxtowe Drive when a male aged 14 or 15 years-old, riding an off-road bike with no helmet, nearly ran over the animal.

One incident was also reported in Bestwood Village where paint or a liquid of some sort was thrown over a black Honda Jazz Vtec car on Millbank Place, some time between Sunday, April 20 and 2pm on Monday, April 21.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents should email [email protected], call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police surgeries are also taking place at Hucknall Leisure Centre, on Thursday, May 8 from 10am to 11am and at the bike register event on High Street, on Friday, May 9 from 10am to 1pm.