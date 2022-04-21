Bradley was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court

Kyle Bradley was travelling at around 80mph when he hit the passenger side of a Ford Focus estate at the junction of Sandy Lane and Watnall Road in Hucknall, spinning the car around.

"Such was the force of the impact, the driver described his car as exploding into pieces," said prosecutor Leanne Summers at Nottingham Crown Court.

His partner, whom he was driving to work at a care home, was making a gurgling noise and blood was coming from her mouth.

Bradley fled the Golf GTi at 9.20pm, on October 30, 2019, when he was aged 20. He was traced through DNA found on an airbag, but claimed someone else was driving.

His victim had to be cut free by the fire service and spent four days in hospital where she was treated for bleeds on her brain and in her stomach.

She reported changes to her personality, deteriorated eyesight, headaches and said four months off work meant she struggled to pay her bills.

Three months later, Bradley was chased by police as he careered around residential streets in Hucknall at 80mph, while under the influence of cocaine.

After he bailed out, the car, taken from his sister, hit a parked council vehicle, and he was arrested with four wraps of cocaine.

And in May 2020 he was caught with 56 grams of cannabis, a dealer list, an extendable baton and cash.

In a ‘cowardly and bullying act’, Bradley also stole a bicycle from a 17-year-old boy on Broomhill Road in Hucknall, alongside an accomplice armed with a baseball bat, in September 21, 2018.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, described Bradley as 'immature,' and said the death of a close friend sent him into a spiral of drug abuse.

He has since stopped taking drugs, started working and gaining qualifications. He has been a model prisoner since he has been in custody.

Bradley, 24, of Beauvale Crescent, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to theft, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, possession of cocaine and supplying cannabis.