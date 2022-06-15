Hucknall man spat at police following arrest after cannabis drugs bust

The raid took place at 4.45am on Tuesday, June 14.

Police discovered eight cannabis plants in an upstairs room and arrested a man at the property who then spat at officers in the van following his detention.

The raid was one of three carried out by police that also saw cannabis grows seized at addresses in Retford and Mansfied.

Cannabis plants were seized and a man arrested following a police raid in Hucknall

More than 700 plants were found at a property in Market Place in Retford on Monday, June 13.

The plants and growing equipment were quickly seized and enquiries are ongoing.

In Mansfield, officers arrested two men after using a police drone to detect a heat source coming from the property in Westfield Lane during the early hours of Wednesday, June 15.

The suspects, aged 35 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and abstracting/using electricity after the discovery of about 150 plants in the upstairs of the property.

Chief Inspector Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force will take robust action against those intent on producing and peddling drugs.

"This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will use a wide range of tactics available to us to locate, enforce and prosecute those believed to be involved.

“Drug production has the potential to be linked to more serious offences, with criminals often exploiting the most vulnerable people to help line their own pockets.

"That is why the force remains determined to crack down on these sort of criminal enterprises and remove drugs from circulation.

“Cannabis production is far from being harmless.

"It can often be linked to wider, organised criminality – from significant incidents of violence to people trafficking.

“Vulnerable children or adults are often exploited and forced by organised crime groups to stay at the properties – often in dangerous and unsanitary conditions – to tend to the plants.

“I would like to reassure people that Nottinghamshire Police’s priority is to keep people safe and we will always act on intelligence about drug-related crime and continue to relentlessly pursue those who are behind this type of criminality.”