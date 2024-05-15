Hucknall man stole £700 bicycle from outside shop and rode it into town before abandoning it
Richard Brandon stole the second-hand bike that was left unlocked outside Your Local, on Broomhill Road, on September 12, but was subsequently identified on CCTV as he pedalled away.
Prosecutor Alexis Mercer said Brandon has 22 previous convictions for 55 offences, including 13 for theft and related offences.
He received a community order for driving while disqualified a month beforehand and is currently serving a community order which was imposed by magistrates in Nottingham in February this year for a dwelling-house burglary.
Kinga Novak, mitigating, said Brandon, aged 49, deserved credit for his prompt guilty plea.
“Last year wasn't easy for him," she said "His mental health took a downturn. He made a bad decision and was drinking a lot.
"He doesn't know why he took the bike but it was unlocked. He rode it into town and left it there. He accepts this caused difficulties for the owner.”
Ms Novak said Brandon, who suffers from depression, was prescribed medication after meeting the crisis team last year.
"He is in a stable relationship and is the carer for his partner who suffers from mental health problems," Ms Novak added.
"He tells me he is working with the probation service."
Brandon, of Mulberry Grove, Hucknall, admitted bike theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.