Multiple cops and a police drone were deployed during the incident after interceptors use tactical contact to stop a vehicle in Hucknall.

Two suspects were quickly detained at the scene after a rapid police response to reports of two men pointing guns at each other in Lenton.

Enquiries revealed the weapons to be two Airsoft pellet guns

A Hucknall manhunt features on tonight's Police Interceptors

Two men were given penalty notices for using threatening behaviour and warned about their future conduct.

Also on tonight’s episode, watch cops smash a drugs den based in a disused building before arresting a runaway suspect.

Officers found two large blocks of cocaine as well as quantities of cannabis, mamba and cash after executing a warrant and entering the derelict premises – previously a pub.

In a desperate bid to evade capture a man inside the property was seen to climb out of a window and ran off.

He climbed onto the roof of a car before being detained by Police Dog Quantum.

A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and acquiring criminal property.

Following searches of the property a 25-year-old woman was found inside and was also arrested on suspicion of the same offences.

Both have since been charged in connection with the police raid.

Tonight’s episode also features more crime-busting work by eagle-eyed officers after a suspicious car was stopped in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Checks quickly revealed the driver of the Volkswagen Golf was banned and had no insurance, leading to his arrest on May 27 last year.

Thomas Seagrave, 24, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged and convicted of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was handed an eight-week prison sentence and banned from driving for five years.