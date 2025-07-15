Hucknall man's car had knife, hammer and drugs in it when searched by police

A Hucknall man who was caught with drugs and weapons in his car has escaped an immediate jail term.

Owen Ashmore was stopped on Carlton Street in Mansfield in May 2023.

A search of the car revealed 13 MDMA tablets, 12 cocaine deals, a hammer and a knife.

And his phone showed he had been offering to supply class A drugs.

His passenger, Matthew Bradley, was also arrested after being found to be in possessiom of a small amount of cocaine, and phone messages showing he'd been dealing cannabis.

Bradley’s own car had previously been stopped and searched after police smelled cannabis coming from it on Newlands Road, Mansfield on September 3, 2021, prosecutor Lauren Fisher told Nottingham Crown Court.

Around £1,400 of cocaine was uncovered, along with £320 in cash at the time and analysis of his phone revealed evidence he'd been dealing cocaine for three months and cannabis for six, as well as links to a drugs line.

Both men appeared in court on July 15 where Judge Tina Dempster told them: "Time and time again the courts have made it clear people who are convicted of class A drug dealing can expect significant custodial sentences."

Ashmore, now 20, of Truman Drive, Hucknall, received a 23-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and a three-month curfew.

Judge Dempster noted he has one unrelated previous conviction, was only 18 years-old at the time, hasn’t re-offended and has ‘managed to pull himself together’.

She added that ‘custody would mean he would lose his home and impact his son and former partner’.

She told Bradley he'd been dealing daily with the expectation of ‘significant financial rewards’, but conceded ‘part of it was to fund your own addiction’.

He was previously sentenced to 37 months in prison for dealing class A drugs.

She said there were a ‘number of factors in his mitigation’, but she attached ‘only limited weight’ to a mental health report because there was nothing to suggest his background affected his culpability.

Bradley, now 29, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.

She told him he is ‘at a crossroads’, because if he is convicted of selling drugs again the starting point will be seven years.