Hucknall man’s trial for threats to slit ex’s throat and bury her with dead son

Corey Thrower denied making threats to kill and intimidating a witness before his trial opened at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

David Allan, prosecuting, said Thrower accepted vandalising his ex's home in Bulwell by smashing the front and rear windows on February 16.

He alleged that Thrower, 27, of Nottingham Road, returned to her home two days later and banged on her windows before making the threat.

The court heard their first child had died on February 15, 2021.

On February 21, it is alleged he confronted the woman on Rock Street, Bulwell, while wearing a balaclava, and told her: "You had better not press charges."

The court heard he added: "Whatever happens, I will always love you."

Giving evidence, his ex-partner said: "Corey told me he put through the windows and then tried to explain why. He thought I was seeing someone else. I said that wasn't correct."

The court heard a recording of her distressed 999 call while Thrower tried to break into her home.

A friend of Thrower's ex answered the phone when he called to say "come outside".

Chris Brewin, for Thrower, asked the witness: "Are you telling lies about Mr Thrower's behaviour in order to get him into trouble?"

He suggested she was angry with him after she discovered he had been seeing someone else.