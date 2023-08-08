News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Hucknall man’s trial for threats to slit ex’s throat and bury her with dead son

A Hucknall man has been accused of threatening his ex-partner by slitting her throat and burying her next to their dead son as well as trying to stop her from pressing charges, a jury has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read

Corey Thrower denied making threats to kill and intimidating a witness before his trial opened at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

David Allan, prosecuting, said Thrower accepted vandalising his ex's home in Bulwell by smashing the front and rear windows on February 16.

He alleged that Thrower, 27, of Nottingham Road, returned to her home two days later and banged on her windows before making the threat.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottingham Crown Court.
Most Popular

The court heard their first child had died on February 15, 2021.

On February 21, it is alleged he confronted the woman on Rock Street, Bulwell, while wearing a balaclava, and told her: "You had better not press charges."

The court heard he added: "Whatever happens, I will always love you."

Read More
Newstead woman stole £95K from elderly relative to fund gambling habit

Giving evidence, his ex-partner said: "Corey told me he put through the windows and then tried to explain why. He thought I was seeing someone else. I said that wasn't correct."

The court heard a recording of her distressed 999 call while Thrower tried to break into her home.

A friend of Thrower's ex answered the phone when he called to say "come outside".

Chris Brewin, for Thrower, asked the witness: "Are you telling lies about Mr Thrower's behaviour in order to get him into trouble?"

He suggested she was angry with him after she discovered he had been seeing someone else.

But the witness denied those suggestions and said: "Yes, I am telling the truth." The trial continues.