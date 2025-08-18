Hucknall McDonald's hit again by teenage yobs causing more damage

Police are appealing for information to identifiy a group of teenagers who were causing trouble at the Hucknall McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road.

Around 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 13, soap dispensers in the fast-food restaurant’s toilets were broken by white male, who was around 14 or 15 years-old, 5ft 3in with brown hair, of medium build and wearing black clothing.

The soap dispensers had just been replaced after being damaged the previous week.

The youth was one of a group of five or six males and four females who were causing trouble in the building and who threatened to return and smash the windows after leaving and walking off towards Station Road.

Police want to find the group of young teens who caused trouble and damage at McDonald's in the town. Photo: Google

Police are also appeaing for information on other reported incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

At 8.08pm on Sunday, August 10, there was a report of four youngsters running around Henry Street with a baseball bat, smashing car windows.

Between the evening of Sunday,August 10 and afternoon of Monday, August 11, a green-lidded wheelie bin was stolen from outside a property on Croft Avenue.

Around 4am on Tuesday, August 12, a silver/grey Marin Indian Trail pushbike was stolen from Lime Tree Road.

At 8.46am on Thursday, August 7, there was a report that a health and safety sign had been pulled from a wall from Unit 4A on Blenheim Park Road – fires had also been set next to the building using wood and pallets, but no damage was done and tyre marks were visible in the car park where vehicles had been raced around.

At 10.53pm on Saturday, August 9 on Harrier Park, Dorey Way, a fire had been deliberately set involving grass, undergrowth and farm machinery.

At 3.18pm on Monday, August 11, there was a report of a male and female, both aged 13 to15 years-old, being horrible and abusive to smaller children on Titchfield Park – the female wearing a black crop top, with white Nike bottoms and brown hair in a plait, while the male was small and wearing a light blue t-shirt.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.