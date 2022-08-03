Hucknall motorcyclist fled from cops because he feared confiscation of bike

Mansfield Magistrates Court

When police spotted Callum McGachan waiting to turn right at traffic lights on Sutton Road, he accelerated away and began weaving through traffic, at 11.05am, on May 31.

Prosecutor Sharioz Ahmed said officers activated their blue lights and 32-year-old McGachan mounted the pavement on Brick Kiln Lane, reaching speeds of 60mph where the limit is only 30mph.

As he went round a roundabout the wrong way and took Ladybrook Lane back towards the town centre, the registration plate fell off his Kawasaki motorcycle.

McGachan overtook cars and nearly collided with an oncoming vehicle, Ms Ahmed said.

Police officers tried to cut him off on George Street but lost him when he rode down Tuckers Lane. McGachan was located shortly afterwards and arrested.

The court heard he was 'relatively lightly convicted' and was last before the court in January 2021, for driving without insurance or a licence

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "He didn't set out to cause any trouble. He recently purchased the bike. Quite simply he was worried about losing it because he had spent quite a lot of money.

“He has underlying mental health issues including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). He panicked when he saw the police. He knows the standard of driving fell well short of what is expected.

“He is remorseful for that. Fortunately no harm was caused.”

McGachan, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, admitted dangerous driving, without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 7.

The presiding magistrate told him: “Our guidelines very clearly say 'send this to the crown court'. Effectively your guilty plea has saved you from going to the crown court.”

McGachan received a 12-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, with 22 sessions of the thinking skills programme and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for three years and must take the extended re-test before he drives again.