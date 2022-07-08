Hucknall motorcyclist mounted pavement and led police on dangerous chase, court heard

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told that Callum McGachan was spotted by patrolling officers sitting on a silver Kawasaki in Mansfield on May 31, at 11am, and they turned back when they saw him react to their arrival.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said McGachan drove through red traffic lights and began weaving in and out of traffic to get away

Police pursued McGachan and he accelerated through more red lights at the junction of Sheepbridge Lane and mounted the pavement for 20-30 metres.

The chase too in Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield (Photo: Google)

He reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 30mph zone before riding the wrong way around a roundabout.

When McGachan, aged 32, exited Ladybrook Lane and began heading towards Mansfield, a registration plate fell off his bike to reveal the real licence number.

Police lost him when he cut through an alleyway, but he was located shortly afterwards.

Mrs Gilberthorpe said the offences was aggravated because the chase took place in ‘a built-up area with lots of people’.

McGachan, formerly of Oak Street, Kirkby, and now of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, admitted dangerous driving, and driving without insurance or a licence.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, applied for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service because he is at risk of a custodial sentence.

"There is nothing particularly similar on his record,” she said. “He was last in trouble in 2020.”