Hucknall mum appeals for help after son subjected to sickening bullying attack

Posting on the Hucknall People's Community Facebook page, the woman said her son was made to get on his knees by a group of seven boys and beg forgiveness for allegedly calling someone an idiot – something he denies ever happened.

The post went on to say he was throttled by one of the boys, while the others stood around filming it.

The horrific attack only stopped when a man passing by intervened to break it up.

The attack happened in Titchfield Park. Photo: Google

The mother has now appealed for information to enable her to find out all the names of the gang involved so she can pass the information on to their schools and the police.

The post also said she had already contacted the police about the incident – the Dispatch has approached both the police and the mother for comment.