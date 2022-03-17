Hucknall parents on alert after reports of attempt to snatch children near town school

A frightened parent posted on social media that the incident happened near Holgate Academy on Wednesday, March 16.

She said: “Please be aware, there was a black car with two men grabbing children. They tried to grab my son and daughter this morning.

"Luckily, they escaped.”

The incident reportedly happened on Wood Lane in Hucknall. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Diverse Academies Trust, which runs Holgate, said: “When the pupils reported the incident, the school made contact with the police.

“The police are investigating and advised the principal to let all other schools in the area know and to be extra vigilant, which he has done.

“Teachers have also been asked to be extra vigilant on gate duty.

“Apparently, the incident took place on Wood Lane and the pupils were approached by an unknown man but there is no description of the vehicle.”

The reported incident will spark fears after similar incidents took place last summer when another Hucknall mother reported that a man had tried to grab her son as they walked along a road close to their home.

This then gave rise to a raft of further social media posts from people saying similar incident had occurred in other parts of the town.

However, police at the time moved to quell any fears that children were not safe, saying they had received no reports of any incidents and people should not panic.