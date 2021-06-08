Parents received the warning message by text

A worried parent contacted the Dispatch to share a warning text they had been sent from their child’s school warning parents to be on their guard after alleged reports of attempted child snatch attempts in the area.

The text said: “We have been made aware of reports of at least two attempts to snatch children in the Hucknall area – please be extra vigilant and wary of any groups in cars."

This comes after another parent posted on the Hucknall People’s Community Facebook page last week saying two men in a silver car had tried to snatch her two children in the Ruffs Drive area of the town.

The woman added that she was ‘feeling concerned’ about the incident.