Hucknall Parish Church hit by vandals again as a fence and porch tiles are broken

Last month, the Dispatch reported that the church cellar had been broken into and items left strewn around of the ground outside.

This new incident happened overnight between February 13 and February 14, a fence was broken at the church and porch roof tiles were dislodged with some being broken.

The incident was one of three cases of criminal damage that occurred in the Hucknall that night.

Hucknall Parish Church has been hit by vandals again

A front door window and two main windows were smashed at the Buckley Veterinary Surgery on Wood Lane.

And the front door of a house was damaged on Derbyshire Lane.

A number of other incidents of criminal damage and theft have also been reported to Hucknall police in the last week.

Sometime on Tuesday, February 15, people were seen on the roof of the old Boots Chemist building on Chapel Street throwing concrete coping stones down on to the pavement below.

At 12.30am on Thursday, February10, at the Moda Italian Restaurant on Annesley Road, a male wearing a yellow jacket pushed over a granite planter which fell against another planter which fell onto the entrance way causing some damage.

Between 8.30am and 5pm on Tuesday, February 15, the windscreen of a Vauxhall Corsa was smashed in Station Road Car Park – bricks and rocks were on the ground near the car.

Also on February 15, at around 3.50pm at the B&M store on Chapel Street, eight young males were climbing over some compost bags. damaging some in the process, and also throwing bottles about.

A grey-green Yahama motorbike was reported stolen from Station Terrace in Hucknall at 10.25pm on Sunday, February 13.

Two males were seen to wheel the bike into a black and white long wheelbase van before driving off.

Also on February 13, a Samsung mobile phone was stolen from a black Mercedes car on Pine Grove between 2.40am and 8.45am.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, February 14, a black foldable electric bike stolen – believed to be by two males – from a house on Wenlock Drive.

Between 6pm on Sunday, February 13 and 5.30pm on Monday, February 14, a black pushbike was stolen from outside a property on Winifred Street.

A padlocked green and black Voodoo bike was stolen between 6am and 3.30pm from Doff Ltd on Aerial Way.

At about 8.15pm on Monday, February 14, in Munster Mews, Annesley Woodhouse, two men in black clothing were seen to to go to the rear of a property.

A while later they reappeared and were then seen to run off.

It is not known if entry was gained.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, such as witnessing any of the incidents, knowing who might be responsible or have any CCTV footage that may be of help, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]