Nottinghamshire Police have reported that some time before Wednesday, January 26, the cellar at St Mary Magdalene Church was broken into and various items removed , deposited outside and and then left.

Thankfully, nothing of value was in the cellar and the main church itself was unaffected as the cellar is separate.

Rev Helen Chantry, vicar at the church said: “The church itself was not broken into, just the cellar and there was nothing of value in there, just some old fire extinguishers that we didn’t even know we had.

"I’ve only been at the church 18 months and I’ve never had any need to go down to the cellar until now.

"So it was a thing that happened, and it’s annoying and it was vandalism and it meant my excellent churchwardens had to spend a lot of time tidying up and we’d rather it didn’t happen, but I’m always wary of making things bigger than they are.

"I would call it mindless behaviour, it was people not thinking, people who probably have not enough to occupy their minds.

"But nothing was taken and it could have been far worse.

"In the end, it was damage of things we didn’t need.

"That said, it is always sad when somebody feels the need to vandalise someone else’s property, whether that’s a church, a home or a bus stop.”