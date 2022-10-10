Between 12noon on Sunday, October 2 and 4pm Monday, October 3, the church boiler room door was damaged by an unknown person.

It is the third incident at the church this year after vandals broke into the cellar and left items strewn about on the ground outside in January and then damaged a fence and porch tiles a month later.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Hucknall Parish Church has been targeted by vandals yet again

Officers also want the public’s help with a number of other incidents of theft and criminal damage in the town.

Between 7.30am and 8pm on Saturday, October 1, a white Yamaha motorcycle with two front wheels was stolen from outside a house in Watnall Road.

Between, October 1 and 5, a black BMW was stolen from Avon Avenue.

Between 10pm on Friday, September 30 and 9.30am on Saturday, October 1, a Ford Focus parked near Nottingham Road and Leen Valley Way, was entered and a purse and its contents was stolen.

Overnight between October 1 and 2, PVA glue and glitter was pasted on the bonnet of a car parked on Chestnut Grove.

At around 6.50pm on Tuesday, October 4, a group of about eight white teenagers were seen damaging letter boxes at some flats on Ogle Street.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents is asked to email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

