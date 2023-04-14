A lady using a walking stick and having two shopping bags fell over on April 6, at 5.15pm, while taking the bags into her home on Portland Road.

A female helped her up, but the lady later discovered her wallet, that was in one of the bags, was missing.

Police would like to hear from the woman who helped her get back to her feet, or anyone who may have information about this incident, or a number of other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Police are appealing for help with a number of incidents

The rear window of a house on Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, was smashed and a Sony PlayStation 4 games console stolen on April 12, between 2pm and 10pm.

A padlocked black/blue Muddy Fox mountain bike was stolen from the Hucknall tram stop car park on April 12, between 3pm and 10pm.

A Seat car on Airfield Way, Hucknall was extensively damaged with deep scratches between 11pm on April 7 and 8am the following day.

Damage was caused to a gas pipe at Pizza Hut, Portland Road, Hucknall, sometime before 10.55pm on April 8. Gas engineers attended and made it safe.

A section of copper gas pipe was stolen in Dukes Court, Hucknall, on April 10, at 1.55am. Gas engineers attended and made it safe.

Gangs of youths were seen riding mopeds around the Ranges, Hucknall, on April 6, at 6.50pm, and April 7.

Two off-road bikes were being ridden around the park near Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, on April 7, at about 6.30pm.